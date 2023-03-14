﻿
News / Metro

Officials make food measurement inspections at local restaurants

In a round of food measurement inspections, officials with market regulation found irregularities at a local hotpot restaurant. It was 1 among 25 inspections already carried out.
Ti Gong

The short-weighted beef

A famous chain hotpot restaurant in downtown Huangpu District was found serving short-weighted dishes to diners, Shanghai's market watchdog exposed on Tuesday following a swoop inspection on the day.

Beef served by an outlet of Coucou, a Taiwan-style hotpot restaurant, inside SML Center, a shopping mall, was found short weighted with a gap ranging between 9.57 and 22.1 grams, above the limit of 5 grams based on regulations, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The dishes should be 150 grams and 200 grams based on the menu.

Investigation is underway.

The administration said it would step up measurement inspections to protect against irregularities, and it has already completed 25 cases between March 8 and Monday in the area.

Ti Gong

Officials make inspections on Tuesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
