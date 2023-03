A frequently seen mammal in Shanghai, the raccoon dog, named for its mask-like face markings, is neither related to raccoons nor dogs; in fact it is most closely related to foxes.

Currently, raccoon dogs are probably the most frequently seen wild mammals in Shanghai.



A recent investigation found that there are an estimated 3,000-5,000 raccoon dogs in Shanghai. They have become common inhabitants around residential complexes in some suburban areas of the city.

