Young people may also suffer heart attack, doctors warn

Doctors are warning that even young people, especially those who are stressed out and have unhealthy habits like smoking and drinking, are at the risk of heart attack.

Shanghai Yida Hospital on Monday announced the success in saving a 32-year-old man, who suffered a heart attack while playing basketball.

The man surnamed Hu had continuous chest pain while playing basketball and was rushed to the hospital by ambulance on the night of March 1.

The hospital initiated its green channel for chest pain patients and doctors conducted surgery immediately.

Doctors found a 100 percent blockage of a part of heart artery and conducted treatment.

A follow-up check 10 days after the surgery confirmed that the patient has recovered and he was discharged.

The patient returned to the hospital on Monday for a check-up and sent a banner to express his gratitude.

According to medical experts, the average age of developing heart attack is 62 years old in China. But the incidence of patients between 15 and 29 years and those between 30 and 44 years has risen by 14.57 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively, showing a tendency of more young patients.

"The youngest patient with a heart attack at our hospital is only 21 years old," said Dr Zhao Peixin, director of Shanghai Yida Hospital's cardiology department. "Apart from congenital reasons, strong mental pressure, smoking, drinking and sleeping too late are all risk factors, which can trigger young people's heart attack. Some young people also have poor awareness and don't go to hospital in time after feeling sick. Some with hypertension don't take medicines as prescribed by doctors."