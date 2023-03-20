China Development Forum 2023 to take place offline in Beijing

The China Development Forum (CDF) 2023 will take place offline at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing from March 25 to March 27.

Themed "Economic Recovery: Opportunities and Cooperation," this year's CDF will focus on opportunities in the Chinese market, stabilization of global industrial chains, and the green transition, said Zhang Laiming, deputy director of the Development Research Center (DRC) of the State Council at a press conference Monday.

Over 100 overseas delegates will participate in the forum, including executives from leading multinationals, overseas scholars, and representatives from international organizations, said Zhang, adding that officials from the Chinese central government's departments will introduce China's policy orientation at the forum.

"Building consensus will contribute to global economic recovery," he said.

Hosted by the DRC, the CDF is an annual high-level international conference committed to "Engaging with the World for Common Prosperity."