Jacob von Bisterfeld from the Netherlands said China is in his gene and he has been integrated in Songjiang for 14 years through his long-term volunteering.

Jacob von Bisterfeld, also known as Lao Luo by his Chinese friends, recently celebrated his birthday in Songjiang District with his neighbors and students' families.

For over a decade, his free weekend English salons have drawn a large crowd.

Lao Luo thinks that relationships and friendships are just as important to success in life as money is.