﻿
News / In Focus

Science and technology museum is closed? No worries, Shanghai has other options

﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  18:33 UTC+8, 2023-03-29       0
Many museums in Shanghai offer experiences related to nature and science; here are six of them.
﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  18:33 UTC+8, 2023-03-29       0

Although the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum will be closed for a renovation for around two years, there are still many other venues in Shanghai where visitors can learn about nature and science.

Follow Shanghai Daily to check out where to gain knowledge about how mother nature works and how human sciences develop.

Shanghai Astronomy Museum

The world's largest planetarium, the Shanghai Astronomy Museum offers a connection between humans and the universe.

Apart from exhibits of soil samples from various stars, a solar tower is undoubtedly the main attraction at the museum. It allows visitors to observe high-definition images of sunspots, solar flares and solar prominences through professional optical devices.

Science and technology museum is closed? No worries, Shanghai has other options
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The Shanghai Astronomy Museum provides a connection between earth and space.

Late last year, the museum became the first of its kind in China to win a Thea Award for Outstanding Achievement announced by the Themed Entertainment Association at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo in Orlando, Florida.

Address: 380 Lingang Avenue, Pudong New Area

浦东新区临港大道380号

Opening hour: 9:30am-4pm (admission closes at 3pm), closed on Monday

Shanghai Astronomical Museum

Although having a similar name to the Shanghai Astronomy Museum, this museum is actually on Sheshan Hill in suburban Songjiang District.

Formerly known as the Sheshan Observatory that was built in 1900, the museum mainly provides exhibitions on the history of astronomical study in China, including many pictures of the universe taken in the observatory.

Science and technology museum is closed? No worries, Shanghai has other options
Imaginechina

The Shanghai Astronomical Museum is located in an century old observatory on Sheshan Hill.

The museum reopened to the public just recently after a grand renovation. Its "Lunette Astronomique Centenaire," a 123-year-old binocular refractor telescope that was once the largest in Asia, is back to work as well.

Address: West Peak of Sheshan Hill, Songjiang District

松江区佘山西峰

Opening hour: 8:30am-16:30pm (admission closes at 4pm)

Visitors need to book tickets before hand on the Official WeChat Account "上海天文博物馆服务."

Shanghai Natural History Museum

This museum is usually where Shanghai people get to know dinosaurs for the first time in their life. After moving to its current location, it has become one of the largest museums of natural sciences in China.

Science and technology museum is closed? No worries, Shanghai has other options
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The museum has become a children's favorite in Shanghai.

More than 240,000 samples, including animal and plant specimens from the Stone Age, are collected in the museum. There are also rare species which cannot be found elsewhere outside the country, such as a Yellow River mammoth, a giant salamander, a giant panda, and a Yangtze River alligator.

And dinosaurs are still a major attraction. Who can say no to a four-story-high, full skeleton of a 140-million-year-old dinosaur?

Address: 510 Beijing Rd W., Jing'an District

静安区北京西路510号

Opening hour: 9am to 5pm (closed on Monday)

Shanghai Meteorological Museum

In a British-style red-brick house, the museum displays a long history of how weather observation started and developed in Shanghai.

The house was once the location of the Xujiahui Observatory, the oldest meteorological station in China, built in 1873 – this was also the beginning of weather records in Shanghai.

Science and technology museum is closed? No worries, Shanghai has other options
Imaginechina

It's hard to tell from outside that it is a museum of meteorology.

Exhibits include old observation machines and city weather records. Visitors are able to get a glimpse the "wind of change" through lines of data and pictures, learning how human activities affected the climate through the past century.

Besides, visitors can also have a try on old-style weather forecast, such as sending weather information through Morse Code.

However, this is probably a museum that is the most difficult to get access to in the city. It opens at 10am and 2pm, each time allowing only 30 visitors. Appointment for the following week is open at the Official WeChat Account "上海气象博物馆" at 11am every Monday.

Address: 166 Puxi Rd, Xuhui District

徐汇区蒲西路166号

Shanghai Insect Museum

Despite its name, the museum offers much more than insects. Its exhibition halls simulate different environments, such as rain forests, karst caves, deserts and marshes to display insects, reptiles and amphibians living in them. It has also one of the largest butterfly species collection in the country.

Science and technology museum is closed? No worries, Shanghai has other options
Imaginechina

If you're into insects and lizards, the Shanghai Insect Museum is the place for you.

Address: 1 Fenghe Rd, Pudong New Area

浦东新区丰和路1号

Opening hour: 9am-5pm from Monday to Thursday; 9am-5:30pm from Friday to Sunday and on national holidays

Shanghai Children's Museum

As its name indicates, the museum opens a gate to science and technology to children.

The colorfully designed exhibition halls have different themes, mainly on navigation and spaceflight.

Science and technology museum is closed? No worries, Shanghai has other options
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Children's Museum enlightens children about science and technology.

The recovery capsule of China's first-generation return satellite is the most precious exhibit at the museum, along with the two-stage engine of the Long March Four launcher – the launcher never made it to space as its development stopped in the early 1980s.

Address: 61 Songyuan Rd, Changning District

长宁区宋园路61号

Opening hour: 8:45am-4:45pm (admission closes at 3:30pm), closed on Monday

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Yangtze River
Xujiahui
Changning
Songjiang
Xuhui
Pudong
Shanghai Science and Technology Museum
Shanghai Astronomy Museum
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     