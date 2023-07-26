The young Tibetan boy who dreams of shooting hoops one day

Cichi Badeng, a Tibetan boy from Xinduqiao in the southwestern region of Sichuan Province, excels at basketball. Will he be able to follow up on his dreams?

Our SUV pulled into the spacious yard of a traditional Tibetan-style homestay, eliciting a sense of awe and wonder. Yaks of various sizes grazed in the wildflower-filled grassland, and the air permeated with the fragrance of Tibetan incense.

For a moment, I felt like a part of a beautiful Monet painting.

The only thing that distinguished the owner from all others in Xinduqiao is a temporary basketball court in the backyard.

Xinduqiao, a Tibetan enclave situated in the southwestern region of Sichuan Province, falls within the administrative jurisdiction of the Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. Chengdu, the provincial capital, is around 260 kilometers away.

The town has many hotels and inns because it is a popular tourist destination at an altitude of 3,600 meters.

Gao Xing / SHINE

Gao Xing / SHINE

We were introduced to the host's two lovely children, Cichi Badeng and his younger sister, Cuojiang Wenmu.



Cichi is in fifth grade, not particularly tall but good-looking and shy. Cuojiang is a year younger and more outgoing. They are part of an eight-member Tibetan household. During our stay last week, we enjoyed their hospitality and witnessed their modest but content way of life.

During the first two days, the two children were engrossed in books and did schoolwork in both Chinese and Tibetan. Nobody touched the basketball on the court.

Curious, I asked Cuojiang:

"Who plays basketball in your family?"

"My brother."

"Often?"

"Almost every single day."

"But, we've never..."

Their mother then told us that Cichi is not allowed to play ball if there are guest cars parked in the yard or if there are guests around.

"What if we invite him to play?"

"That will be great for him," the mother said, calling out for Cichi.

Gao Xing / SHINE

Gao Xing / SHINE

Gao Xing / SHINE

The moment his hands touched the ball, the youngster transformed into another person. He dribbled the ball, took shots, dunked the ball, and then cracked up. The hoop was low enough for the boy to dunk easily.

He paid close attention and picked up the basketball skills and strategies I suggested to him. On the court, I saw him at his most joyful, carefree and assured.

Cichi was an excellent shooter, perhaps inspired by his idol, NBA superstar Stephen Curry, known for his shooting skills from afar.

Even though he's just starting out, Cichi's talent on the court is already extraordinary.

No matter how bumpy the ground is, he never lets the ball get in contact with the yak's dung.

Primary schools in the Tibetan community did not provide as many opportunities for students to participate in modern sporting activities like basketball as primary schools in the rest of China. Part of the reason is that the region is rich in traditional sports like horseracing, wrestling and archery.

However, some highly commercialized sports are more likely to appeal to youngsters from these mountainous areas in the face of pervasive and all-powerful new media.

Given that "Chengdu makes dreams come true" is the slogan of the upcoming Chengdu Universiade, the conversation inevitably led to their futures as we discussed the approaching Chengdu FISU games.

Cuojiang always knew that she wanted to join the police force in her hometown. In contrast, the older boy's response was evasive: "Not decided yet."

"Be a professional basketball player then?" I asked, prodding.

Cichi's cheeks flushed as he smiled. As if I'd revealed something deep inside his soul.

"I am not tall enough," he replied. Then, after a brief pause, he continued, "but I wish I could play basketball for a lifetime."

"As a basketball coach, then?"

"As a basketball teacher in a school... maybe."

Cichi also assured me that he would start learning English in the coming year. It will be awesome if, in the future, he can understand what Curry says.

This may not appear to be the most inspiring goal. However, for Cichi, this is the greatest adventure possible, as it means a dream come true of his wildest hopes and aspirations.

Good luck, Cichi!