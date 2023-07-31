China's summer box office take soars with yet more to come

As of the end of July, China's box office revenue for the summer movie season surpassed 12 billion yuan (US$1.68 billion), and Shanghai has launched discounted film viewing.

Imaginechina

As of the end of July, China's box-office revenue for the summer movie season has surpassed 12 billion yuan (US$1.68 billion), according to box-office tracker Dengta Data.

The summer box-office chart is currently topped by suspense crime film "Lost in the Stars," drama film "Never Say Never" and animated film "Three Thousand Miles of Chang'an," with respective earnings of 3.5 billion yuan, 2 billion yuan and 1.5 billion yuan.

Good news for movie fans is that they can buy film tickets at much lower prices as Shanghai has launched a campaign for preferential film viewing.

From August 1 to the end of the year, citizens can log onto the Taopiaopiao website or app to purchase movie tickets for any screening. Each ticket may qualify for a 20-yuan discount. Every month, the same user can purchase up to eight such tickets.

At present, the average ticket price in Shanghai is around 50 yuan. With considerable subsidies, movie fans can buy tickets at around 30 yuan for many screenings.

On weekdays, no more than 10,000 subsidy tickets will be issued per day, and on weekends and holidays, no more than 20,000 subsidy tickets will be issued per day, so snap up tickets early.

More than 110 films in varied genres have been newly confirmed to screen this summer. In August, more small- and medium-budget films with diverse themes will hit cinemas across China, bringing new vitality to the summer film market.

Following are some of the highly expected films to be released in August.



"Meg 2: The Trench"

Release date: August 4

This sci-fi adventure film, starring British actor Jason Statham and Chinese actor Wu Jing, follows a research team's descent into the ocean's deepest abysses, where they face giant Megs and ruthless predators. The film is action star Wu's first attempt at a monster film.

The first installment of the film series was a dark horse in the summer of 2018, reaping 1.05 billion yuan at the domestic box office. It also set the highest box office record for co-productions. The film will also be released simultaneously in North America.

The film also presents an IMAX version to highlight the visual stunts.



"Snow Leopards and Friends"

Release date: August 4



This is China's first documentary film about snow leopards. It documents how director Xi Zhinong and three Tibetan herders-turned-photographers tracked the trail of snow leopards and finally become protectors of the species.

It took the crew six years to shoot the film on the snow-covered plateau, where the harsh environment is harsh not just for snow leopards, but also for other species including Tibetan foxes, rabbits, brown bears and antelopes. Some of the wild animals in the film had never been observed so closely before.

"No More Bets"

Release date: August 11



The film is based on tens of thousands of real-life fraud cases. The shocking truth about the whole industry chain of overseas Internet fraud will be revealed on the big screen for the first time.

Audiences will also learn about some fraud terms, tricks and the "way of operation" of the fraud factory, such as overseas highly paid recruitment and nude-chat blackmail.

The film also presents an IMAX version.

"Gran Turismo"

Release date: August 11



Directed by Neill Blomkamp, the American biographical sports film is based on the PlayStation Studios video game series of the same name, and inspired by the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenage Gran Turismo player aspiring to be a race car driver.

The movie with an IMAX version features realistic details of the race track, the tense and dangerous collision moments, and the thrilling overtaking on curves, to provide audiences an insight into the thrills of motor-racing.

"The Woman in the Storm"

Release date: August 17



This anti-domestic violence film is the feature directorial debut of Qin Haiyan. The director spent a lot of time interviewing several hundred people involved in domestic violence.

The film aims to raise public awareness of the dilemmas many women are facing. In addition to portraying women, it also focuses on the profound impact of domestic violence on children.

"Papa"

Release date: August 18



Starring Huang Bo and Yan Ni, the film is shot through the dual perspectives of parents and children. It is centered on several families who try their best to give their children a better starting point in life by purchasing expensive houses in the vicinity of prestigious schools and signing up for a range of tutoring classes.

The film depicts these ordinary parents' educational anxiety and explores what children truly need in their lives.

"The Breaking Ice"

Release date: August 22



Directed by Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen, this romance film is about restless youth and the blossoming relationships among three young adults in their 20s. It premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival with positive feedback from critics and audiences.

Set to the backdrop of winter in China's northeastern border city of Yanji, the film portrays growth of the three young characters.

"Raid on the Lethal Zone"

Release date: August 25



This anti-drug film by Hong Kong director Herman Yau is based on a true incident that happened in southwest China in the late 1990s, and involved Chinese police taking on drug traffickers.

The film incorporates elements of action and disaster such as mountain torrents to create impressive visuals. Shot in the rainforests of Yunnan Province, it shows how Chinese police fight against drug trafficking in harsh environments.

"Oppenheimer"

Release date: August 30



Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film tells the story of American scientist Julius Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer was a renowned theoretical physicist and director of the Manhattan Project's Los Alamos Laboratory during World War II. He is often credited as the "father of the atomic bomb."

The film is adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography "American Prometheus," written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. It also presents an IMAX version.

Where to watch:

1. Grand Theater 大光明电影院



Address: 216 Nanjing Rd W.

南京西路216号

Tel: 6327-4260

2. Peace Cinema 和平影院

Address: 290 Xizang Rd M.

西藏中路290号

Tel: 6322-5252

3. UME International Cineplex UME国际影城

Address: 5/F, South Block Xintiandi, No. 6, Lane 123 Xingye Rd

兴业路123弄新天地南里6号5楼

Tel: 6373-3333

4. Paradise Warner Cinema City 上海永华电影城

Address: 6/F, 1 Hongqiao Rd

虹桥路1号6楼

Tel: 6407-6622

5. Palace IFC Cinema 百丽宫影城IFC商场店

Address: LG1-1, 8 Century Ave, Pudong New Area

浦东新区世纪大道8号LG1-1

Tel: 3393-2876

How to buy tickets:

1. Taopiaopiao and Maoyan are available for online ticket purchases.



2. Download Maoyan Pro app and click "me." Go to "settings" and then select "English version."