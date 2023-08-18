﻿
News / In Focus

Don't throw that mango pit away! It could be a trendy pet

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  17:05 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0
What won't they think of next? Many people are now making dogs, cats, turtles and other "pets" from fluffed-up, dried mango pits.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  17:05 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0
Don't throw that mango pit away! It could be a trendy pet

Xiaohongshu user "Lazy Mango" surrounded mango pit animals in a scene taken from the popular game "Animal Crossing."

If you want a pet that doesn't scratch the furniture or require costly veterinary care, consider the trendy "mango dog," or manggou (芒狗).

This "pet' is made from a dried mango pit that's fluffed up to look like a little dog – or even a cat or turtle.

On the lifestyle sharing platform Xiaohongshu, posts about mango dogs exceed 5,300 in number.

"For me, a mango dog is a healing thing that can relieve stress," said 37-year-old Qiu Mier.

Qiu told Shanghai Daily that many young people today don't have the time or money to care for a living pet.

"And when you have something else to do, you can just put it aside," she said.

Don't throw that mango pit away! It could be a trendy pet

It took Qiu Mier three hours to make her first mango dog, which she named Piao Piao.

Qiu said she first noticed mango dogs online and was curious enough to want to make one.

"I liked raising small animals like hamsters, frogs and fish, and I do have a pet cat," she said. "But the mango dog brings a different kind of fun. You can comb it, give it a makeover, dye it and style it. Or you can give it a bath and then dry it."

A Xiaohongshu user with the online name "Little Crocodile's Claybook" posted videos showing how to make mango pit dogs – and cats. Her tutorial garnered 27,000 "likes."

"When I was young, I used mango pits to make door mats," she said. "I was surprised to see an online post from someone who called mango pits 'mango dogs.' Then I came up with the idea of turning the pits into dogs."

Don't throw that mango pit away! It could be a trendy pet

The mango dog tutorial video by Xiaohongshu user "Little Crocodile's Claybook" has attracted 27,000 thumbs up.

Mango dogs on Xiaohongshu have different looks. Some are colored and trimmed into the shapes of cats, dogs, hamsters or turtles. In other cases, the pits are used to make accessories like hair clips or ornaments.

"Mangoes are easy to buy, but you have to preserve some fruit fluff around the pits," said "Little Crocodile's Claybook."

Xiaohongshu has many text and video instructions showing people how to proceed. According to these guides, it's better to choose Taiwan mangoes, which are in smaller size.

When eating the mango, one should not bite away all the flesh. The pits with fruit strands that are left should be carefully cleaned with running water. After applying some conditioner, one needs to use hairdryer to dry the pit while combing it.

This curious new hobby has raised some pointed discussion online. While some netizens praise it as a novel way to decrease the amount of wet waste, others dismiss it as idle folly.

"They must have too little to do and too much time to kill," taunted one netizen.

Some even accuse mango pit aficionados of being "mentally ill."

"It's none of their business," Qiu said. "Many young people are stressed and creating a mango dog can be a kind of spiritual lift. As long as it doesn't become an addiction, I don't see the harm."

Don't throw that mango pit away! It could be a trendy pet

A video on how to make a mango cat by "Little Crocodile's Claybook"

Don't throw that mango pit away! It could be a trendy pet

Mango pit turtles made by "Lazy Mango"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     