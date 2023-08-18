Leading doctors honored ahead of Chinese Doctor's Day

Shanghai has some 300,000 medical workers, including 88,900 registered doctors, protecting people's health and involved in disease prevention and control.

Shanghai has some 300,000 medical workers, including 88,900 registered doctors, protecting people's health and involved in disease prevention and control, the Shanghai Health Commission said ahead of Chinese Doctor's Day on Saturday.

Twenty leading doctors, including one from an international hospital, were honored with the "Shanghai Good Doctor" award, and another nine with nominee awards.

All the doctors work in the frontline of clinical practice and are involved in key fields such as cancer treatment, eye health care, brain disease, traditional Chinese medicine, and pre-hospital treatment for strokes.

Dr Sun Lizhong from DeltaHealth Hospital, an international hospital in Shanghai, was one of the 20 honored for his long-term involvement in heart disease treatment and charity programs that offer free screening and surgery for children from poor regions with congenital heart disease.

In addition to being fully involved in clinical practice, local medical professionals are active in health education and disease screening to enhance public health awareness and try to achieve disease prevention and control through early detection, early diagnosis, and early treatment.

To celebrate Doctor's Day, the Shanghai Medical Association organized a health education competition for young medics. Almost 4,900 health professionals from some 200 health facilities participated in the competition, which selected the winners from the final 18 works, which explained health knowledge through interesting and fun means such as talk shows, short plays, and cartoons.

A play produced by the Shanghai Mental Health Center on the recognition and intervention of Alzheimer's disease, and a stage show on traditional Chinese medicine-based health care for women produced by Fenglin Neighborhood Health Center shared the first prize.

Shanghai is the first city to include medics' involvement and performance in health education into their professional evaluation system, in order to encourage more health professionals and facilities to become involved in health promotion.

Zhang Hao, vice director of the Shanghai Health Commission, said health education and disease prevention is extremely meaningful. "According to international practice, each one yuan spent on education and disease prevention can save six yuan in disease treatment," he said.

Many diseases such as cervical and breast cancer are preventable and controllable if detected at an early stage, said experts from Putuo District Maternity and Infant Hospital, which has organized 10 rounds of lectures, free consultations, and free screenings for some 2,000 female staff at industrial parks and office buildings in Putuo in a health program being launched in March.

Hospital officials said they would further expand health education to a larger range of residents by offering 10 consultations and 100 lectures this year.