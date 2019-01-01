﻿
News / In Focus

Brazil brings innovation ideas to the Pujiang forum

  11:32 UTC+8, 2023-09-12       0
Brazil was this year's Country of Honor at the Pujiang Innovation Forum, a three-day science and technology event in Shanghai.
Shot byJiang Xiaowei. Edited byLi Qian. Reported byLi Qian. Subtitles byLi Qian.

Brazil was the Country of Honor at this year's Pujiang Innovation Forum, a three-day science and technology event in Shanghai that ended on Monday.

Brazilian officials, businessmen, and researchers shared innovation ideas and sought collaboration on energy conservation, carbon reduction, and sustainable development.

Zhangjiang Science Hall, where the China-Brazil Innovation Week was held, has become a meeting spot for them and the Chinese.

The forum's annual Inno-Match Expo promoted worldwide technology transfer during the week.

Nano-materials, renewable energy solutions, aviation development, and other innovations were displayed in the Brazilian Expo Pavilion.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Brazilian innovation is on display at the Inno-Match Expo.

"It's the first time we're at the Inno-Match fair, and I'm very impressed," said Pablo Machado, Suzano Asia's business management president.

"The fair poses itself as a great platform for connection. We can not only display what we do here, but we can also connect with multiple different stakeholders, which are key to our business. Startups are here. Government officials are here. Other research institutes are here."

In the 1980s, bio-based solutions developer Suzano entered China, which has since become its largest pulp export destination.

Machado is impressed with China's transformation over the past 40 years and its R&D investment in science and technology.

"It's what allows China to transition from high-speed to high-quality growth and puts China at the forefront of innovation," he said.

"If you want to innovate in most industries, you must be in China."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Fabrício de Paula (right) introduces products developed at his Amazônia Lab.

Fabrício de Paula, CEO of startup accelerator Amazônia Lab, concurs.

"In China, partnerships are too easy to find. You have several innovation opportunities, incubators, and accelerators working together to produce value."

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the China-Brazil strategic partnership, and next year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

China has been Brazil's biggest trade partner for 14 years and the first Latin American country to trade over US$100 billion with China. The two countries traded US$171.35 billion in 2022.

Machado is optimistic about stronger cooperation between the two countries to achieve a low-carbon, sustainable economy. The two countries complement each other in many ways.

De Paula believes China's advanced technologies may help Brazilian startups grow.

Suzano's first Asian R&D and innovation facility opened at Zhangjiang Science City in Pudong in March.

Machado said the company loves Shanghai's international and vibrant environment and Zhangjiang's innovation ecosystem and support.

In 2021, the Brazil Innovation Center (Shanghai) opened in Yangpu to promote research and technology collaboration between the two countries.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Follow Us

