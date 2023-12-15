Shanghai 'wayfarers' delight in creative respite along river walkways

About 90 rest stops along the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek walk corridors offer cafés, toilets, reading rooms, fitness areas and other amenities.

Imaginechina

Joggers can work up a thirst. Walker can suffer leg fatigue. And sightseers sometimes need to stop for a bite to eat or use of a restroom. No problem!

The city has adapted an ancient Chinese concept to enhance popular public walkways along the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek.

Back in the early days of Chinese dynasties, relay stations were set up to serve travelling couriers and government officials. The so-called yizhan were the cornerstone of postal and communication networks.

On the famed Silk Road, caravanserais provided facilities and amenities for traveling traders.

The ancient concept has been reinvented in the form of multifunctional riverside rest areas, offering amenities such as cozy cafés, reading nooks, emergency first-aid and fitness areas.

"These stations are not just about convenience; they are also about enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors alike," said Jin Jiangbo, the architect behind the unique design of the No.1 station along the Huangpu tributary Wenzaobang – a designed inspired by the Möbius strip.

The waysides are embellishments to the city's "One River, One Creek" shoreline project, which began about a decade ago. The project has created a continuous series of shoreline walks, greenways and scenic viewpoints, with 45 kilometers on the banks of the Huangpu River and 42 kilometers in the urban section of Suzhou Creek completed.

Currently, around 90 wayside stations have been added along the routes.

Imaginechina

The 22 service stations along the east bank of the river in Pudong exemplify functional diversity and aesthetic appeal. The stations, each about a kilometer apart, feature amenities such as libraries, public restrooms, lounges, vending machines, umbrella stands and first-aid.

Two newly completed waterfront stations along the 1.4-kilometer Wenzaobang River will open by year's end, offering rest areas, scenic views and freshly ground coffee.

The No. 2 station in Baoshan emphasizes sports themes and a low-carbon environment. Solar panels on the top layer enable the building to generate 80 kilowatt-hours of electricity daily, ensuring self-sufficiency in sunny conditions.

The Wangjiangyi Station in Pudong comprises two sections. One side features enclosed public restrooms, while the other side is an open lounge equipped with reading shelves, tables, chairs and other rest facilities.

The designs resemble wooden pavilions with elegantly extended eaves and subtly uplifted roofs that all stand out warmly amidst the starkness of surrounding glass, steel and concrete structures.

Imaginechina

For residents and tourists who enjoy the riverside public routes, these stations have become an essential part of the experience.

"It's not just about the view. It's about the experience – the coffee, the books and the sense of community," said Xu Wei, a frequent visitor at the No.14 Wangjiangyi station, which directly faces the sequoia trees and lake of Houtan Park within the former World Expo 2010 site.

"It's like being enveloped by nature. Such a feeling is rare in an urban setting," he said.

Fang Wenhui, a running enthusiast, said the free water, sports drinks, restrooms, first aid and storage lockers at the riverside stations are essential for runners and cyclists.

"For runners, it's important to stay hydrated, but carrying too much water can be cumbersome," Fang said.

The stations have become catalysts for commercial and social activities. The Wuning Road Bridge station, for instance, not only provides essential amenities but also houses a café and exhibition space.

"It's a clever use of urban space – merging utility and leisure, and fostering a sense of community," said the owner of a café there.

On weekends, musicians teach people how to play drums and other musical instruments, attracting more customers to his café.

Imaginechina

The Wangjiangyi No.3 rest area, known as "Encounter," has become a cultural beacon since 2018, hosting media interviews and cultural talks against the backdrop of the city's skyline.

"Our interviews draw curious looks from people outside, peering through the windows," said Chen Jue, chairman of the Pudong Xinjiayuan Community Governance Center, a nonprofit social organization. "The space and interview style here create a special sense of closeness."

Shanghai expats and visitors have taken to social media to express their admiration for the riverside wayside stations in Shanghai.

One expat tweeted, "Shanghai's river stations are more than just rest stops. They're perfect for anyone looking to escape the city's bustle. Love the blend of nature and modernity here."

Another shared a view on Instagram, "Found this gem of a spot by Suzhou Creek. The perfect mix of tranquility and city vibes."

There are similar public way stations overseas, like one in Thuringia, Germany, which combines facilities for motorists with a nearby bronze-age burial mound exhibition.

In California, the Riverside Transit Agency offers service stops that include free Wi-Fi on some routes and partnerships with educational institutions for student transit.

Imaginechina

In comparison with similar developments globally, Shanghai's stations are notable for their multifunctional nature and aesthetic integration. They preserve the cultural heritage of the city while offering modern amenities, according to the city's River and Creek Development Office.

Jiang Zehao, with his backpack as a makeshift pillow, sleeps inside the 24/7 Suheyi Station along Suzhou Creek.

"I just came to Shanghai from my hometown, and I was looking for a job," Jiang said. "Sleeping here is a way to save money. This place is nice and it feels safe to sleep here."

Fortunately, he has found a job that provides food and accommodation so he said he will be bidding his temporary "bedroom" a fond farewell.

In early March, a committee was established to advise on the development of these riverside areas in Shanghai. Its 17 members include experts from fields such as urban planning, economics and tourism development.

They are helping plan the next steps of development, which include showcasing the stories of bridges over Suzhou Creek, designing themed river routes for families and incorporating historical elements and urban archaeology in existing stations, according to the office.

"We are also looking to make these stations digitally connected hubs," said an official from the office.