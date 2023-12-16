News / Metro

SenseTime founder Tang Xiao'ou passes away

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:49 UTC+8, 2023-12-16       0
Tang Xiao'ou founded SenseTime, and was also the director of Pujiang Lab, director of Shanghai AI Lab and Professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
Ti Gong

Professor Tang Xiao'ou.

Professor Tang Xiao'ou, founder of SenseTime and a renowned AI scientist, passed away on Friday night as a result of a health issue.

Tang was also the director of Pujiang Lab, director of Shanghai AI Lab and professor of the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

He passed away due to health issues on December 15, 2023, at 11:45pm, SenseTime said in an obituary on Saturday.

It was a surprise to many industry insiders as Tang was only 55 years old. They mourned the loss to the industry, and remembered Tang's wisdom, passion and tireless endeavors in science.

Tang helped found Shanghai's city-level AI labs and was a frequent speaker at the opening sessions of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference or WAIC in recent years.

"Over the past two decades, Tang was devoted to nurturing students to cultivate the future generation of leaders in the AI field," the obituary said. "His spirit will forever live on as the future leaders continue to spearhead the AI development."

His students include Xu Li, SenseTime's chief executive.

Founded in 2014, SenseTime is one of leading AI firms in China. It has successfully listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
