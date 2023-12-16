Xinjiang ends Guangdong's 9-game winning streak

In a clash between two of the league's powerhouses, the Xinjiang Flying Tigers cruised past the Guangdong Southern Tigers 110-88, snapping Guangdong's nine-game winning streak.

In a clash between two of the league's powerhouses, the Xinjiang Flying Tigers cruised past the Guangdong Southern Tigers 110-88, snapping Guangdong's nine-game winning streak in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) League on Saturday.

Dominique Jones had 20 points and dished out 19 assists for Xinjiang. With six players scoring double-digits, Xinjiang won the sixth straight game to rise to the top of league standings with 14 wins and three defeats.

On the Guangdong side, Tremont Waters had a team-high 28 points, followed by Xujie's 25 and Zhao Xuhong's 11 points.

With 3 three-pointers in a row, Xinjiang started with an 11-0 scoring run and led 24-18 into the second quarter.

Guangdong fought back to level the score with about five minutes before halftime, but Xinjiang responded with a 21-5 run to regain a double-digit lead at the end of the second quarter.

The home side never looked dangerous in the third and fourth quarters, pulling away until the final whistle.

Also on Saturday, the Liaoning Flying Leopards prevailed over the Nanjing Monkey Kings 86-79, rising to third place in the standings.

Elsewhere, the Zhejiang Lions downed the Ningbo Rockets 99-91, the Beijing Royal Fighters smashed the Sichuan Blue Whales 97-71, the Tianjin Pioneers routed the Guangzhou Loong Lions 106-93, and the Fujian Sturgeons overpowered the Beijing Ducks 100-93.