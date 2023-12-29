Chinese lanterns illuminate the city of lights to mark 60 years of diplomacy

From Paris to the "Paris of the East," China and France celebrate a relationship of strengthening cultural and commercial ties.

In Paris, the city of lights embraces the Chinese New Year in an enchanting fusion of Sino-French cultures.

At the Jardin d'Acclimatation, a children's theme park in the French capital, the beginning of Year of the Dragon celebrations is illuminated with 2,000 traditional lanterns, dragons and mythical creatures from the ancient Chinese text "Classic of Mountains and Seas."

The renowned Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival is now celebrated simultaneously in Paris and Shanghai, which was once known as "the Paris of the East."

"The dazzling lanterns represent the exquisite traditional culture and aesthetic philosophy of China, and cultural exchange activities planned for 2024," said Lu Shaye, the Chinese ambassador to France.

Indeed, 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations and the Sino-French Culture and Tourism Year.

"We welcome everyone to explore China, to witness up close its ancient culture and modern multifaceted society," the ambassador said, highlighting recent policies facilitating easier entry into China.

In the panorama of international relations, few stories are as rich and variegated as the 60-year Sino-French connection, which has evolved into deep cultural, educational and economic ties.

Former French Foreign Minister Hubert Védrine acknowledged the different development paths of China and France in remarks at the opening ceremony of the lantern festival, but he emphasized the mutual respect and communications that have been pivotal in addressing global challenges.

"Despite our differences, our joint efforts in facing contemporary global challenges have seen significant progress," said Védrine.

The China-France Culture Year, known as "Les Années Chine-France," traces its origins to the state visits by then Chinese President Jiang Zemin in 1999 and French President Jacques Chirac in 2000. The formal agreement for the initiative was inked in April 2001.

Over 300 events, ranging from art exhibitions, musical concerts and ballet performances to film festivals and culinary exchanges, have been held in both China and France since then.

In France, the activities have included exhibitions of Sanxingdui artifacts, performances by the China National Ethnic Orchestra, and the showcasing of 20th-century Chinese paintings in France. In China, events included a concert by Jean-Michel Jarre at the Palace Museum, aerobatic displays by the Patrouille de France and exhibitions of French Impressionist paintings.

A hundred years back, many young Chinese traveled to France for study and cultural visits. Among them were early Communist Party leaders such as Zhou Enlai and Deng Xiaoping, as well as nuclear scientist Qian Sanqiang and physicist Yan Jici.

In 2022, there were nearly 30,000 Chinese students in France. Nearly 1,000 French primary and secondary schools offer Chinese language courses, with over 100,000 students learning Chinese.

The bilateral partnership has been especially robust in the field of engineering. Notable collaborations include the Sino-French Engineering School, established by Beihang University and France's Groupe des Écoles Centrales, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University's Paris Elite Institute of Technology.

Outstanding graduates from the Shanghai institute included Zheng Qinkai, who serves as a research assistant at Tsinghua University's Knowledge Engineering Lab and is developing a cutting-edge domestic AI foundation model.

"This education equipped me with solid foundational knowledge, allowing me to experience the integration of Chinese and French cultures, and setting me on the path of scientific research," Zheng said.

The spread of Confucius Institutes across France and the growing interest in the French language in China have opened conduits of cultural exchange.

"Learning Mandarin opened a whole new world for me, one where I can engage with China's rich history and dynamic present," said Pierre Moreau, a French student who studied Mandarin in Beijing.

Economic and trade ties between the two nations have steadily increased. France is now China's third-largest trading partner and the third-largest source of actual investment within the European Union. China is France's largest trading partner in Asia, ranking seventh globally.

French products such as Bordeaux wine, haute couture, L'Oréal cosmetics and an array of French cheeses are increasingly popular among Chinese consumers.

Meanwhile, Chinese-made products have become part of French daily life, including smartphones from Huawei, Honor and Xiaomi, and electric vehicles from BYD and MG, according to the ambassador Lu.

A standout example of economic collaboration is the Airbus assembly line in Tianjin, established in 2008 – Airbus's first venture in assembling aircraft outside Europe. The first A320 aircraft assembled there conducted its maiden flight in May 2009 and was delivered to Sichuan Airlines in June of that year.

As of last August, the Tianjin assembly line has completed over 630 A320 series aircraft, with deliveries to carriers in Asia and Europe.

The facility in Tianjin has become an integral part of Airbus's global system, lauded by Chief Operating Officer Alberto Gutiérrez during his visit in early September.

"Tianjin is a crucial component in Airbus's aim to achieve a production target of 75 A320 series aircraft per month worldwide," said Gutiérrez.

Tourism has flourished between France and China. Air France launched its Paris-Hong Kong route in 1938. And in September 1966, the French flagship carrier inaugurated a Paris-Shanghai route, becoming the only European airline flying to China at that time.

The group now operates 43 passenger flights in the China market.

"This shared history has fostered a strong sense of belonging toward China among the staff of Air France-KLM," said Wouter Vermeulen, general manager of the carrier.

As China reflects on 60 years of diplomatic ties with France, it become evident that the relationship goes beyond just agreements and exchanges. It has fostered deep people-to-people bonds.

"The China-France relationship, like the ancient civilizations of the two countries, has a deep historical foundation and limitless future possibilities," said ambassador Lu.