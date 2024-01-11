China urges US to stop intervening in Taiwan regional election in any form

China urges the United States to stop intervening in the Taiwan regional leadership election of 2024 in any form.

China urges the United States to stop intervening in the Taiwan regional leadership election of 2024 in any form and stop sending wrong signals to separatist forces advocating "Taiwan independence," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

In response to a query regarding the election in China's Taiwan region at a daily press briefing, Mao said China has always firmly opposed official exchanges between the US and Taiwan in any form.

"There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China," Mao said, urging the US side to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, properly handle Taiwan-related issues, stop any official exchanges with Taiwan, and avoid causing damages to China-US relations, as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits.

The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affairs, and the Taiwan regional leadership election is China's local affairs, which brooks no foreign interference, Mao noted.

The US blatantly made irresponsible remarks on the election, and China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to such acts, Mao said, stressing that the Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations.

"We urge the US side to fulfill the commitments made by the US leader with concrete actions," said Mao, adding that China will take resolute and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.