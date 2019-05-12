News / Metro

Emergency drill showcases talent

An emergency drill featuring first aid and rescue teams was carried out in Baoshan District on Sunday. 
It marks the start of a series of campaigns across the city to raise awareness of responses to natural disaster.

Crew members from Houtian Health Emergency Response Unit carried out air rescue operations and taught survival skills.

May 12 has been designated the National Disaster Prevention and Reduction Day in commemoration of the devastating earthquake in Sichuan Province on May 12, 2008.

As a coastal city, Shanghai faces the threat of typhoons and floods, said the city’s emergency management bureau. This is compounded by its population density.

The bureau also plans to organize seminars and tutorials in schools and companies. 

Crew members of Houtian Health Emergency Respond Unit teach how to knot ropes. 

Rescue equipment and vehicles

An emergency drill

