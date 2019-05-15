News / Metro

Kunqu Opera Peony Pavilion opens Chekhov International Theater Festival

SHINE
  15:33 UTC+8, 2019-05-15       0
China is the main guest of this year's festival, which runs until July 21. 
SHINE
  15:33 UTC+8, 2019-05-15       0

The Peony Pavilion, one of the most famous pieces of Kunqu Opera, opened the 14th Chekhov International Theater Festival in Russia on May 14.

China is the main guest of this year's event, which runs until July 21. 

At this year’s festival, The Peony Pavilion, starring “Prince of Kunqu” Zhang Jun, set the scene in the botanic garden of Moscow State University, bringing the performance to life on an open-air stage, and taking the audience back to relive the timeless Chinese love story, contemporaneous with Romeo and Juliet.

It was the fourth stop of the Peony Pavilion world tour following performances in Château de Saint-Cloud in Paris, the Saxony State Museum in Dresden, Germany, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. 

"This time we gather in Moscow to bring greetings from Shanghai," Zhang said. "It has been a honor for me to contribute to the cultural exchanges between Shanghai and Moscow, China and Russia, and to bring the art of Kunqu to the world."

SHINE

Kunqu Opera artists Zhang Jun (left) and Xu Sijia perform a scene from The Peony Pavilion in Russia on May 14. 

Originally a play written by Tang Xianzu in the 16th century, The Peony Pavilion has touched the hearts of many generations through the love story that takes place in a garden. In 2010, Zhang Jun and composer Tan Dun jointly reworked the play in the form of Garden Kunqu Opera, staging the drama in a garden at Zhujiajiao in suburban Shanghai. 

The opera is one of the main elements of Shanghai’s city  promotional campaign — “Amazing Shanghai” — which brands the city as a global hub for culture, trade and finance.

SHINE

Kunqu Opera artist Zhang Jun performs in the botanic garden of Moscow State University.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     