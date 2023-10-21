Volunteers ready for 6th China International Import Expo

Volunteers in Qingpu District rallied on Friday for the upcoming 6th China International Import Expo, with more than 10,000 ready to serve attendees from home and abroad.

Ti Gong

Volunteers in Qingpu District rallied on Friday for the upcoming 6th China International Import Expo, with more than 10,000 ready to serve attendees from home and abroad.

Qingpu's Xujing Town houses the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai, the venue of the event.

These volunteers, totaling about 10,300, will provide service in the core areas of the center as well as at major traffic locations, intersections and tourist attractions in Qingpu.

At the south square of the exhibition center, they took the oath, promising to spare no effort to provide supreme services to guests from home and abroad.

Ti Gong

Zhang Wei, a teacher of Xujing No. 2 Primary School, has been serving at the CIIE as a volunteer for five years, and she is ready to embark on her voluntary journey for the 6th time.

"Volunteers provide language interpretation, emergency rescue and traffic guidance services to guests from home and abroad around the exhibition center with sincere smiles and enthusiastic service, and I am proud to be a member of them," Zhang told Shanghai Daily.

"Looking back over my voluntary experience, it is a beautiful journey and devotion that brings joy.

"I am ready to be a part of CIIE for the 6th time and go all out for the event."