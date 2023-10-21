﻿
News / Metro

Volunteers ready for 6th China International Import Expo

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:05 UTC+8, 2023-10-21       0
Volunteers in Qingpu District rallied on Friday for the upcoming 6th China International Import Expo, with more than 10,000 ready to serve attendees from home and abroad.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:05 UTC+8, 2023-10-21       0
Volunteers ready for 6th China International Import Expo
Ti Gong

Volunteers in Qingpu District rally on Friday.

Volunteers in Qingpu District rallied on Friday for the upcoming 6th China International Import Expo, with more than 10,000 ready to serve attendees from home and abroad.

Qingpu's Xujing Town houses the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai, the venue of the event.

These volunteers, totaling about 10,300, will provide service in the core areas of the center as well as at major traffic locations, intersections and tourist attractions in Qingpu.

At the south square of the exhibition center, they took the oath, promising to spare no effort to provide supreme services to guests from home and abroad.

Volunteers ready for 6th China International Import Expo
Ti Gong

Volunteers in Qingpu ready to serve attendees from home and abroad.

Zhang Wei, a teacher of Xujing No. 2 Primary School, has been serving at the CIIE as a volunteer for five years, and she is ready to embark on her voluntary journey for the 6th time.

"Volunteers provide language interpretation, emergency rescue and traffic guidance services to guests from home and abroad around the exhibition center with sincere smiles and enthusiastic service, and I am proud to be a member of them," Zhang told Shanghai Daily.

"Looking back over my voluntary experience, it is a beautiful journey and devotion that brings joy.

"I am ready to be a part of CIIE for the 6th time and go all out for the event."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     