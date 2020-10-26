News / Metro

'My Favorite Shanghai' video winners honored

Based on judges' opinion and public vote, 36 families and six schools were honored for their videos which captured the city's charm, energy and stories.
The second season of "My Favorite Shanghai" recently held a short video showcase awards ceremony. 

Hosted by Shanghai Media Group's ICS, the event collected more than 1,000 English-language short videos shot from the perspectives of young people. A total of 166 outstanding works were selected and exhibited on Knews during the National Day holiday.

Based on an expert jury and votes from the public, 36 families and six schools were honored for their videos which captured the city's charm, energy and stories.

Many video entries from this year's selection demonstrated young people's observations and reflections on life in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic created challenges and hardships for many people. These videos recorded Shanghai's control and prevention of the epidemic, as well as achievements in many other fields.

Families and schools are awarded.

Top
     