Volunteers import expo's 'little leaves'

Two people with experience of serving at previous expos share their tips with the over 4,000 others who will be providing services at this year's event.

Ti Gong

Volunteers always have an important role to play at major events, and the China International Import Expo is no exception. Volunteers for the CIIE have been given the nickname “little leaves” — small but important.

According to the Shanghai Communist Youth League, a total of 4,844 “little leaves” will be providing services at the upcoming third expo, with 671 of them having had experience of previous events.

Shanghai Daily interviewed two volunteers who served at last year’s expo — Zhao Shiqing, a senior student at East China University of Science and Technology, and Wang Yanyi, a sophomore student at Donghua University. They had some tips to share with this year’s fresh “little leaves.”

Check out the video above.



