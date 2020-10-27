Suzhou post for Shanghai's former vice mayor

City legislature resolves post of Xu Kunlin, who has been appointed Party secretary of Suzhou and a member of the standing committee of the Party committee in Jiangsu Province.

The standing committee of Shanghai People’s Congress, the city’s legislature, decided to resolve the post of Xu Kunlin, a vice mayor of Shanghai, on Tuesday.

Xu has been appointed Party secretary of Suzhou and a member of the standing committee of the Party committee in Jiangsu Province.