8 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

  08:31 UTC+8, 2020-10-31       0
The city reported eight new imported coronavirus cases on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.
The city reported eight new imported coronavirus cases on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

The first patient is a Colombian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 23.

The second patient is a Chinese living in Italy who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 24.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Mexico who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 28.

The fourth to the seventh patients are Chinese working or living in the Philippines who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 28 on the same flight.

The eighth patient is a Chinese traveling in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 29.

All the new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 82 close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile eight patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery. So far, of all the 834 imported cases, 732 have been discharged upon recovery and 102 are still hospitalized.

Five imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 342 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
