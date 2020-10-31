Photo exhibition recalls World Expo 2010

Hundreds of photos of and artifacts from the World Expo 2010 Shanghai are being exhibited at the World Expo Museum as part of the celebration of World Cities Day.

6 Photos | View Slide Show › A family poses in front of the Vanke Pavilion, one of the most popular at the Expo. Ti Gong

Visitors rush to enter the Expo site. Ti Gong

Visitors rush to their favorite pavilions after the opening of the Expo site. Ti Gong

Volunteers and foreign staff celebrate the closing of the World Expo together. Ti Gong

The World Expo stie on both side of the Huangpu River. Ti Gong

The construction workers on the Expo site. Ti Gong

Hundreds of photos of and artifacts from the World Expo 2010 Shanghai are being exhibited at the World Expo Museum in Huangpu District as part of the celebration of World Cities Day.

The exhibition, covering 1,365 square meters, was launched on Saturday at the No. 2 and 3 temporary halls of the museum to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the grand event. The monthlong exhibition is free to the public.

The World Expo between May 1 and October 31, 2010 has so far been the biggest and longest international event hosted in China. Its legacy has influenced the development of the city.

The museum began collecting photos and stories about the Expo in May. Over 3,100 photos, 12 videos and 65 artifacts about the Expo have been gathered from the public.

The photo exhibition mainly recalls the exposition from the construction of the Expo site to the 184-day event.

A section of the exhibition introduces World Cities Day, which was initiated by the city government on the closing day of the event. The United Nations designated October 31 as World Cities Day in 2013.