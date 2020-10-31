News / Metro

Photo exhibition recalls World Expo 2010

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:10 UTC+8, 2020-10-31       0
Hundreds of photos of and artifacts from the World Expo 2010 Shanghai are being exhibited at the World Expo Museum as part of the celebration of World Cities Day.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:10 UTC+8, 2020-10-31       0

6 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • A family poses in front of the Vanke Pavilion, one of the most popular at the Expo.

    Ti Gong

  • Visitors rush to enter the Expo site.

    Ti Gong

  • Visitors rush to their favorite pavilions after the opening of the Expo site.

    Ti Gong

  • Volunteers and foreign staff celebrate the closing of the World Expo together.

    Ti Gong

  • The World Expo stie on both side of the Huangpu River.

    Ti Gong

  • The construction workers on the Expo site.

    Ti Gong

Hundreds of photos of and artifacts from the World Expo 2010 Shanghai are being exhibited at the World Expo Museum in Huangpu District as part of the celebration of World Cities Day.

The exhibition, covering 1,365 square meters, was launched on Saturday at the No. 2 and 3 temporary halls of the museum to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the grand event. The monthlong exhibition is free to the public.

The World Expo between May 1 and October 31, 2010 has so far been the biggest and longest international event hosted in China. Its legacy has influenced the development of the city.

The museum began collecting photos and stories about the Expo in May. Over 3,100 photos, 12 videos and 65 artifacts about the Expo have been gathered from the public.

The photo exhibition mainly recalls the exposition from the construction of the Expo site to the 184-day event.

A section of the exhibition introduces World Cities Day, which was initiated by the city government on the closing day of the event. The United Nations designated October 31 as World Cities Day in 2013.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     