Man not dragged from train for not wearing mask: Metro operator

  13:13 UTC+8, 2020-11-02
Shanghai Metro has denied rumors that a man was hauled from a Line 2 train because he was not wearing a mask. Operators say the man fainted and was believed to be drunk.
This image from a video shot by a passenger shows a man being removed from a Metro Line 2 train. According to Metro officials, the man had fainted and was thought to be intoxicated.

Shanghai Metro denied rumors on Sunday that a man was dragged off a train on Line 2 because he was not wearing a mask.

The Metro operator said staff at the Jing'an Temple Station received a report from passengers around 9pm on Saturday that a man had fainted on a Metro train.

Upon inspection, the man was found lying on the floor of a train without a mask. He was believed to be drunk as he smelled of alcohol, according to operators.

The man was emotional and refused to leave the train, the operator said. For the safety of other passengers and to ensure the normal operation of the line, Metro staff attempted to carry him off the train. When he was uncooperative, they had to drag him onto the platform "to prevent him from being injured," according to the operator.

Metro staff reported the incident to the police and got into contact with the man's family; he was taken home at 10:30pm, the operator said.

According to the operator, the man was wearing a mask when he entered the station. 

