Famed soprano hosts salon concert in Xuhui

As part of the Wutong Forum, Huang Ying shared her knowledge of the history and culture of opera as well as sang classic pieces with her students.

Ti Gong

Famed Chinese soprano Huang Ying hosted a classical European-style salon concert in Xuhui District over the weekend.

Huang shared her knowledge of the history and culture of opera as well as sang classic pieces with her students from the Shanghai Conservatory of Music. The event was livestreamed, attracting thousands of online viewers.

The event was part of the Wutong Forum, initiated by the Publicity Department of Xuhui District in the Hengfu Historical Conservation Zone.



“Many think opera is out-of-touch and too lofty to be popular, but it originated from the salon-style concert, the same as the forum today,” Huang said.

Organized by Tianping Road Subdistrict, the forum invites artists, the top names in their fields, to hold lectures and communicate with audiences.

Other participating artists include Xin Lili, head of Shanghai Ballet; pipa (Chinese lute) master Tang Liangxing; renowned violinist Yu Lina; dancer Zhu Jiejing and erhu virtuoso Ma Xiaohui.

The forum is also part of serial education sessions on the history of the Communist Party of China, the People's Republic of China, reform and opening-up as well as the development of socialism.

The artists have also witnessed China's reform and opening-up. Their art life has been closely connected with the nation's development, according to the organizer.

Ti Gong

'My nature and my responsibility'



Huang first came to the world's attention when she sang the lead role in Frederic Mitterand’s 1995 film adaptation of “Madam Butterfly.”

She later performed in operas internationally, including playing Pamina in “The Magic Flute” at the New York Metropolitan Opera. She also starred in the opera “Madame White Snake” based on the famous Chinese legend. It was awarded the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for Music.

Although Huang works mainly in Western opera, she is also dedicated to singing Chinese songs to promote Chinese culture to a wider audience.

“I am Chinese. I feel it is my nature and my responsibility to sing Chinese songs,” said Huang. She sang the classic song, “The Red Army Fears No Difficulties on the Long March.”

Forums hosted by artists are held monthly at the historical complex at 64 Wulumuqi Road S. The building was designed by famous architect Laszlo Hudec and built in 1932.

It was once home to the Xuhui Sports Bureau which relocated so the structure could become a one-stop community center.