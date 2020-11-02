Epidemic prevention stressed before CIIE

Dozens of volunteers will promote public education as well as alert visitors and CIIE participants to conduct proper disease prevention.

With the arrival of the China International Import Expo on Thursday, local health authority reiterated the importance of coronavirus awareness and infectious disease prevention and control, as autumn is also peak season for respiratory illness.

A total of 60 volunteers will serve at the security points, entrances, medical areas and volunteer service centers at the CIIE venue to promote public health education and alert visitors and CIIE participants to conduct proper self-protection of wearing masks, keeping social distance and washing hands.

Shanghai Health Commission said residents also should practice these habits in their normal lives.