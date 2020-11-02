News / Metro

Forum addresses state of China's dining industry

Experts and insiders gathered to discuss emerging trends in the industry, technological innovations and the survival of restaurants after the pandemic.
A healthy green supply chain, a complete food-tracking system and an intelligent central kitchen model are the current trends in the development of China's dining industry, speakers told a forum over the weekend.

The forum on the challenges and opportunities of the dining industry gathered experts and industry insiders to brainstorm the development of China's food industry and the survival of food businesses after the epidemic.

The pandemic exposed that many catering businesses are weak in risk prevention and organizational capabilities, said Li Shunjun, a senior partner of China Stone Management Consulting Ltd.

"The coronavirus pandemic exposed loopholes in the food supply chain, while problems have long existed," Xia Lianyue, director of the leisure meal committee of the China Cuisine Association, told the forum hosted by the Center for Leadership and Executive Coaching. "Food sources from wild animals keep raising alarm and the potential risks are hard to prevent thoroughly."

"The food supply chain ecosystem should be remoulded," he said.

"Efforts should also be beefed up in building a complete tracking system covering food sources, qualification of relevant parts and tracing management," said Xia.

Healthy canteens and restaurants are the target of the next 10 years in China and a smart central kitchen system combining food processing, distribution and new retail functions will be the future trend, he said.

Technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing and big data will be introduced into the food industry to lift efficiency, said Xia.

Innovation is key to the survival of catering businesses and the night economy has huge potential, he noted.

