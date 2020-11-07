11 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported 11 new imported coronavirus cases on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the Netherlands who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 3.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Angola who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 4.

The third patient a Chinese visiting relatives in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 22.

The fourth patient is a Danish who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 4.

The fifth to 11th patients are Chinese working in Uzbekistan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 4 on the same flight.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 340 close contacts on the same planes with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile six patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery. So far, of all the 892 imported cases, 787 have been discharged upon recovery and 105 are still hospitalized.

Twenty-two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 342 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.