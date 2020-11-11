Festival highlights charm of Chinese opera

Artists are presenting classic excerpts and original plays across Shanghai in a monthlong feast for lovers of the various branches of the traditional art form.

Rihui Youxi, a traditional Chinese opera festival, is underway in Shanghai with live performances and an opera-themed night market.

The festival, in its second year, features local troupes in Peking Opera, Kunqu Opera, Huju Opera, Yueju Opera, Huaiju Opera and Pingtan presenting both classic excerpts and original plays at residential communities, schools and office buildings.

Through December 15, artists will also interact with enthusiasts through workshops and lectures.

People will learn about the charm and artistry of the diverse theatrical forms from performances, traditional Chinese opera films and training camps. They will also have chance to visit some of the troupes to learn about the development of the arts.

Last year, the first edition of the festival held around 30 cultural events, attracting nearly 5,000 people over two weeks. Because of its popularity, organizers of this year’s event have extended it to a month.