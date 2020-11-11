News / Metro

Work starts on high-speed line's city section

Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:48 UTC+8, 2020-11-11       0
First pile for the 29-kilometer track in the city of a line linking with cities in neighboring provinces is erected at Shihudang Town in Songjiang District.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:48 UTC+8, 2020-11-11       0
Work starts on high-speed lines city section
Ti Gong

A worker at the Shanghai section of the new high-speed line.

Work starts on high-speed lines city section
Ti Gong

Work underway on the Shanghai section of the high-speed railway line linking the city with Suzhou and Huzhou.

Piling work on the Shanghai section of a high-speed railway connecting Shanghai with Suzhou in Jiangsu Province and Huzhou in Zhejiang Province has begun in Songjiang District. 

The first pile for the 29-kilometer track in the city has been erected at Shihudang Town, China Railway Shanghai Group said on Wednesday.

Piling work in the Zhejiang and Jiangsu sections of the line is already underway. 

The 163.8-kilometer line will carry trains reaching 350 kilometers per hour and pass through seven stations — Shanghai Hongqiao, Songjiang South, Fenhu, Shengze, Nanxun, Huzhou East and Huzhou.

It will connect with other key high-speed lines such as the Nanjing-Hangzhou, Huzhou-Hangzhou and Shangqiu-Hefei-Hangzhou routes as part of the Yangtze River Delta region network.

It will also feature a variety of tourist attractions such as the Taihu Lake national scenic area, Sheshan National Forest Park, Shengze Wetland Park as well as the Zhujiajiao, Liantang, Jinze, Lili, Nanxun and Zhenze watertowns. 

The project, which began in June, is expected to take four years to complete. 

Construction on a cable-stayed bridge near the first pile of the Shanghai section is also underway as part of the railway project, the group said. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     