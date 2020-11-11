Work starts on high-speed line's city section

First pile for the 29-kilometer track in the city of a line linking with cities in neighboring provinces is erected at Shihudang Town in Songjiang District.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Piling work on the Shanghai section of a high-speed railway connecting Shanghai with Suzhou in Jiangsu Province and Huzhou in Zhejiang Province has begun in Songjiang District.

The first pile for the 29-kilometer track in the city has been erected at Shihudang Town, China Railway Shanghai Group said on Wednesday.

Piling work in the Zhejiang and Jiangsu sections of the line is already underway.

The 163.8-kilometer line will carry trains reaching 350 kilometers per hour and pass through seven stations — Shanghai Hongqiao, Songjiang South, Fenhu, Shengze, Nanxun, Huzhou East and Huzhou.

It will connect with other key high-speed lines such as the Nanjing-Hangzhou, Huzhou-Hangzhou and Shangqiu-Hefei-Hangzhou routes as part of the Yangtze River Delta region network.

It will also feature a variety of tourist attractions such as the Taihu Lake national scenic area, Sheshan National Forest Park, Shengze Wetland Park as well as the Zhujiajiao, Liantang, Jinze, Lili, Nanxun and Zhenze watertowns.

The project, which began in June, is expected to take four years to complete.

Construction on a cable-stayed bridge near the first pile of the Shanghai section is also underway as part of the railway project, the group said.