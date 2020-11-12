4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are three Chinese and one Afghan. No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

The city reported four new imported coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

The first imported patient is a Chinese working in Guinea who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 6.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Ecuador who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 28.

The third patient, an Afghan, and the fourth patient, a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates, arrived at the Shanghai airport on the same flight on November 9.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 89 close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 925 imported cases, 822 have been discharged upon recovery and 103 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 343 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.