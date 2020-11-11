News / Metro

Food disputes top Internet shopping court cases

Among all food cases handled by one Shanghai court from January 2018 to September, 68 percent were related to imported foods.
Ti Gong

Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court has released a white paper on lawsuits related to Internet shopping it handled from January, 2018 to September, 2020.

Food disputes were recently the most common subject of lawsuits related to Internet shopping, according to a report by a Shanghai court.

On Wednesday, the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court released a white paper on the contract disputes related to Internet shopping it handled from January 1, 2018 to September 30, 2020.

Food disputes accounted for 70 percent of all the 187 cases in this category during the period, while 11 percent were related to daily necessity products and 6 percent to electronic devices, according to the report.

Among all food cases, 68 percent were related to imported food, the report said.

Among 112 cases that were closed, consumers got punitive compensation from vendors in 61 cases; while in 52 cases related to food, consumers got compensation 10 times the money they paid.

About 73 percent of all cases were related to products purchased from Taobao and Tmall, while 7 percent were related to JD and Pingduoduo, the report said.

The court believes that some people deliberately seek online-shopping disputes as a way to profit financially, as the plaintiffs in 44 percent of all cases had filed more than five cases in this category.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
