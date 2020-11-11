News / Metro

Special TV program celebrates Pudong's achievements

Xu Wei
  14:20 UTC+8, 2020-11-12       0
A special news report offers a panoramic showcase of the remarkable successes of Pudong over the past three decades. 
Shanghai Media Group presents a three-hour special news report on Thursday to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the development and opening-up of the Pudong New Area in Shanghai.

The live-broadcast program offers a panoramic showcase of the remarkable achievements of Pudong over the past three decades.  

From the perspective of reform, opening-up and innovation, the program leads audience into local industries of IT, medicine, automobile and aviation, which have been flourishing in Pudong.

Inspiring stories of people whose work and lives are related to the area's development are also told. Among them are expats, the city’s construction workers, government officials and scholars.

SMG News also uses modern technologies like augmented reality and a virtual cartoon host in the program to attract young viewers.

Ti Gong

A virtual cartoon host is introduced to attract young viewers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
