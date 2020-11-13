Skills competition provides platform for local talent

Experts in a variety of vocations, from flower arrangement to fashion, are sharing their work at a contest in Minhang District.

The Shanghai “Four Brands” Skill Competition officially kicked off on Friday in Minhang District for the second consecutive year.

The brands — services, manufacturing, shopping and culture — aim to boost craftsmanship and innovation, together creating a platform for cultural inheritance and influence, said officials from the district during the opening ceremony.

To cultivate talent, four senior vocational training bases were also launched by city associations in the fields of transportation, Internet and medicine.

At the Hongqiao International Exhibition Center, over 300 participants took part in competitions in 27 vocational skills related to culture and consumption, such as latte art, baking, fashion, filmmaking and flower arrangement.

Interactive activities including pattern cutting, knitting, Peking Opera mask making and Dunhuang instruments were offered to visitors, who can experience traditional culture through traditional skills.

Livestreaming was also highlighted during this year’s event, with experts invited to share their knowledge and expertise. There were also livestreamers from Yunnan Province boosting local businesses.

“These livestreamers were selected from local schools in Yunnan. They are interested in livestreaming business. This is an opportunity for them to finesse their skills, as well as support the economy of poor regions,” said Qu Jun, director of the employment promotion center in Minhang.

She added that the competition gives entrants a platform to explore their passions and make progress.

Lu Yiwei, a student from the Shanghai Institute of Technology who won the gold medal for flower arrangement at the 45th WorldSkills Competition last year, exhibited his work at the event. He said the competition provides contestants with a stage to exhibit themselves to the public.

“Most competitions in this field usually take place in studios, and winners are admired within the industry. It’s a pleasure to see it become better-known among the public,” said Lu.

Dong Yuanpei, a 22-year-old competitor in latte making, said that he hopes to gain experience and broaden his horizons through the competition.

Competitions in the other two fields — services and manufacturing — as well as the closing ceremony will be held in the Pudong New Area on November 18.