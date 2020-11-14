News / Metro

TV drama shows where there's a will, there's a way to beat poverty

"Unbending Will," a documentary-style drama about China's efforts and achievements in poverty alleviation, will air on Dragon TV on Tuesday.
“Unbending Will,” a documentary-style drama about China’s efforts and achievements in poverty alleviation, will air on Dragon TV on Tuesday.

Production of the 20-episode series took nine months. It focuses on the real-life stories, challenges and typical problems of different rural areas in the process of poverty alleviation.

The wisdom and unbending will of the villagers are also portrayed. 

“Trust,” an episode in the series, is based on a true story of Dazhong Village, Jiangsu Province. It took the local people and government officials  five years to improve the village’s ecological environment and develop it into a flourishing area for e-commerce.

The series features celebrated directors Li Shaohong, Gao Qunshu, Liu Jiacheng and well-known actors Lin Yongjian, Li Guangjie and Guo Tao.

Local folk cultures, arts, foods and products are also displayed in the drama.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
