Students crowned in region's first financial big data contest

  18:54 UTC+8, 2020-11-17       0
The winning group came up with an idea for a risk-assessment system for financing technology enterprises in the Yangtze River Delta region.
Ti Gong

The top-winning team from a financial big data contest receives 15,000 yuan.

A team of four university students won top prize in the first financial big date application competition in the Yangtze River Delta region on Monday.

The students are Lei Yuxin and Zhang Qi from Shanghai Lixin University of Accounting and Finance, Dai Yang from Harbin Engineering University and Lan Mengye from Shanghai Normal University.

They won the competition with their idea for a risk-assessment system for financing technology enterprises in the Yangtze River Delta region. After model analysis and verification, their system was judged to be accurate and flexible at effectively assessing risks so as to provide useful reference for technology enterprises in financing and for banks in offering loans.

The competition was organized under the guidance of the Shanghai Economy and Information Technology Commission.

It lasted five months and attracted students from Shanghai and other cities, including those from Fudan University, Shanghai New York University and Nanjing University of Finance and Economics. 

A total of 11 teams made it to the final on Monday with creative ideas in topics such as poverty relief, risk assessment and insurance premium income.

The competition encouraged students to apply financial big data solutions to real-world situations and is expected to promote talent cultivation in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
