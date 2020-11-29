News / Metro

9,000 runners shine at Shanghai marathon

Chen Xiaoli
  10:59 UTC+8, 2020-11-29       0
The 2020 Shanghai International Marathon began at 7am on Sunday from the Bund. A total of 9,000 runners took part in this year's event.
Shot by Dong Jun.
Dong Jun / SHINE

The 2020 Shanghai International Marathon began at 7am on Sunday from the Bund. A total of 9,000 runners took part in this year's event.

Jia Erenjia became the first male runner to cross the finish line of the full marathon while Li Zhixuan was the first woman finisher.


Jia Erenjia 

Li Zhixuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
