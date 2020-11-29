9,000 runners shine at Shanghai marathon

The 2020 Shanghai International Marathon began at 7am on Sunday from the Bund. A total of 9,000 runners took part in this year's event.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Jia Erenjia became the first male runner to cross the finish line of the full marathon while Li Zhixuan was the first woman finisher.





Dong Jun / SHINE

