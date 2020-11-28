News / Metro

Experts from home and abroad discuss advances in neurosurgery

Medical experts share knowledge at Shanghai Donglei Brain Surgery Hospital neurosurgery conference.
Cerebral vascular malformation is the commonest cause of brain hemorrhage for people aged between 10 and 20 years old, medical experts told a neurosurgery conference at Shanghai Donglei Brain Surgery Hospital on Saturday.

Some 100 leading experts from home and abroad participated in online and offline discussions about cerebral vascular malformation, brain tumor and systems neuroscience.

Dr Song Donglei, the first Chinese doctor qualified to carry out Onyx embolization, one of the most effective therapies for cerebral vascular malformation, shared his clinical experiences.

The conference heard there are about 100,000 Chinese slipping into deep coma, or vegetable state, each year. 

Experts said spinal cord stimulation offered new hope.

Ti Gong

Doctors from Shanghai Donglei Brain Surgery Hospital perform an operation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
