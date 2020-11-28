News / Metro

Biomedical to become key pillar industry for Baoshan

Yang Jian
  18:59 UTC+8, 2020-11-28       0
A major biomedical industrial park is rising from a more than 700-old ancient town in north Baoshan District.
Ti Gong

Companies sign agreements to establish bases in the North Shanghai Biomedical Industrial Park in Baoshan District.

A major biomedical industrial park is rising from a more than 700-year-old ancient town in north Baoshan District.

The North Shanghai Biomedical Industrial Park has been launched in Luodian Town, which dates back to the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368). It will become an industrial highland of the Yangtze River Delta region.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, leading companies from both home and abroad including Shanghai Pharma, Baoji, Guosheng, Thalys and DiaSorin have signed agreements to develop bases in the park with a total investment of more than 10 billion yuan (US$1.52 billion) this year.

“Biomedical, the priority and strategic industry for countries around the world, will become a key pillar industry for Baoshan to serve Shanghai’s plan to build a global scientific innovation center,” Chen Jie, the Party Secretary of Baoshan, told the China Conference on Biomedical Industry Innovation 2020 in Luodian on Saturday.

The conference, which is also the 6th International Symposium on Biopharmaceutical Innovation and Development, attracted over 200 leading biomedical scientists and researchers from across the world. They shared their latest research and offered suggestions for Baoshan’s new biomedical park.

Top experts including Chen Kaixian from the China Academy of Social Sciences were appointed the members of an expert panel to guide the park’s development.

The biomedical branch of the Shanghai Overseas Returned Scholars Association also established a center in the park for academic and talent exchanges.

Ti Gong

Leading experts are appointed as consultants for the development of the park.

Baoshan aims to become the key region for the Yangtze River Delta Region biomedical industry cluster, the new landmark for Shanghai’s biomedical sectors, as well as the new highland of the full industrial chain of China’s biomedical industry, according to the district government.

The park in Luodian, one of the five specialized biomedical parks in Shanghai, plans to attract over 100 companies with industrial scale exceeding 30 billion yuan, Chen told the conference.

The existing Luodian and Baoshan industrial parks will offer sufficient land resources, standard factory buildings and offices to meet the demands of corporate headquarters, research and development as well as production, the district’s Party chief said.

As one of the new projects, the Shanghai Pharma’s Baoshan gigafactory, with a total investment of 5 billion yuan, will cover 530,000 square meters. The industrial park of Guosheng biomedical covering 130,000 square meters will become a biopharmaceutical industrial base.

More than 30 supportive measures for biomedical have been released to offer full life cycle support, Chen said. A special service team will offer tailored services from registrations, approval and construction to operation, he added.

Luodian town was once the biggest marketplace in the area, known as “Golden Luodian,” but the “golden” tag gradually faded  in the face of urban development.

To restore the historical glory, the township government has been transforming its traditional industrial parks.

Ti Gong

Company officials and experts share the latest research in the biomedical sectors at the China Conference on Biomedical Industry Innovation 2020.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
