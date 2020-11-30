News / Metro

Medical association opens sexual health branch

Sexual health is not only part of traditional Chinese medicine, but also highly related to major organ systems and overall wellbeing, say experts.
The Shanghai Traditional Chinese Medicine and Western Medicine Association has set up a branch focused on sexual medicine and launched its first academic conference over the weekend.

Experts say sexual medicine is not only a traditional medical notion under TCM but also an important part of modern medicine, involving the urinary system, reproduction, gynecology and obstetrics, skin and sexual disease, plastic surgery, endocrinology, psychology, sociology and rehabilitation.

“It's a typically interdisciplinary field, so a combination of TCM and Western medicine can produce very good effects,” said Dr Peng Yu from Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine and director of the newly established branch.

Ti Gong

Dr Peng Yu (center) from Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine and director of the newly established branch

