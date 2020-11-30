News / Metro

CHANEL fined for false advertising: market regulators

Hu Min
  12:15 UTC+8, 2020-11-30
The China unit of CHANEL was penalized for making unsubstantiated claims about two of its cosmetics products, according to local authorities.
The China unit of CHANEL has been fined 200,000 yuan (US$30,420) by the market watchdog of Jing'an District for false advertisement, Shanghai's market regulators recently announced on their website. 

The company claimed in advertisements on its website that its Sublimage La Creme Texture Supreme could lighten freckles and its Le Blanc Masque Healthy Light Creator Mask could inhibit melanin formation, according to an administrative penalty notice issued by the Jing'an District Administration for Market Regulation. 

Both products are imported non-special-use cosmetics and their formulae do not indicate they contain ingredients with such functions, the administration said. The company also could not provide a relevant laboratory report to prove such functions, according to the notice.

The company violated China's advertisement law and its actions misled consumers, resulting in two complaints from consumers, the administration revealed.

More than 21,000 online clicks on the products were recorded during the release period of the ads, and more than 140 of the products had been sold, according to the administration. 

The company has adjusted its ad content, the administration said. 

The fine was imposed on November 12, according to the notice.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
