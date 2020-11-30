Jing'an continues to lead Shanghai commerce

Retail sales in the district were up over 18 percent in the first ten months of this year, and more than 100 stores made debuts there in the first three quarters.

As one of the most thriving commercial districts in Shanghai, Jing’an offers clues on how to inject vitality into the market in the post-pandemic era.

The district’s total retail sales of consumer goods between January and October grew by 18.51 percent year on year to nearly 100.7 billion yuan (US$15.3 billion). This was the fastest growth pace across Shanghai.

According to the Jing’an Commerce Commission, in the first three quarters, 111 stores made debuts in Jing’an, including global and Asian debuts.

It’s rare to see so many debuts in such a short time, according to Lin Xiaojue, the commission’s director. “Customers can have a great shopping experience in Jing’an and be the first to buy new merchandise,” she added.

To fuel its “debut economy,” Jing’an’s iconic commercial street, Nanjing Road W., has recently signed agreements with several new brands to open their first stores on the road during the 2020 Forbes China Jing’an West Nanjing Road Forum.

French fragrance brand Boitown has opened its first flagship store in China in the HKRI Taikoo Hui mall. SNOW 51X BURTON, which combines retail and indoor skiing, has opened its first Shanghai store at the Jing An Kerry Center. Italian streetwear brand GCDS has opened its first Shanghai store at the Réel Mall.

As shoppers are shifting online, Jing’an has leapt at the chance to develop online retail.

During the forum, CGC Girls Collection signed a strategic partnership with the School of Continuing Education of Shanghai Theatre Academy, famous multi-channel network agency Soundnova and e-commerce platform Good Selection. They will build an incubator in Jing’an to foster livestreamers and Internet celebrities.

The Jing’an government has also formed cooperation with the world’s leading property advisers Savills, CBRE, JLL, Cushman & Wakefield, and Colliers International to introduce more renowned brands and multinational companies to the district.