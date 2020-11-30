Mobile solution for problem of stray cats

The city's first sterilization operation vehicle for stray cats will be put into operation in mid-December, the local civilization office said on Monday.

The city’s first sterilization operation vehicle for stray cats will be in operation by mid-December, authorities said on Monday, with a pilot project expected in Zhoujiadu Subdistrict of the Pudong New Area.

The vehicle was announced by a public welfare foundation launched by the Shanghai Spiritual Civilization Construction Committee Office, the Shanghai Public Security Bureau’s social order department and the Shanghai Agriculture and Rural Affairs Commission last year.

The foundation is appealing to the public to keep pets in a civilized way and to rescue stray animals,

TNR (trap, neuter, release) is an effective way of controlling the number of stray animals and more humane than euthanasia, the Animals Asia charity said.



However, the civilization office said only one vehicle in the city is far from enough and is hoping that enterprises can get involved.