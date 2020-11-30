News / Metro

Mobile solution for problem of stray cats

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  19:51 UTC+8, 2020-11-30       0
The city's first sterilization operation vehicle for stray cats will be put into operation in mid-December, the local civilization office said on Monday.
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  19:51 UTC+8, 2020-11-30       0
Mobile solution for problem of stray cats
Ti Gong

The city’s first sterilization vehicle for stray cats.

The city’s first sterilization operation vehicle for stray cats will be in operation by mid-December, authorities said on Monday, with a pilot project expected in Zhoujiadu Subdistrict of the Pudong New Area.

The vehicle was announced by a public welfare foundation launched by the Shanghai Spiritual Civilization Construction Committee Office, the Shanghai Public Security Bureau’s social order department and the Shanghai Agriculture and Rural Affairs Commission last year. 

The foundation is appealing to the public to keep pets in a civilized way and to rescue stray animals,

TNR (trap, neuter, release) is an effective way of controlling the number of stray animals and more humane than euthanasia, the Animals Asia charity said.

However, the civilization office said only one vehicle in the city is far from enough and is hoping that enterprises can get involved. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     