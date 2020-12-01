News / Metro

Loans made easier for SMEs amid pandemic

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:13 UTC+8, 2020-12-01       0
An upgraded platform to help small and medium-size companies has been released in Putuo District with the participation of 24 banks and 11 regional financial organizations.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:13 UTC+8, 2020-12-01       0
Loans made easier for SMEs amid pandemic
Ti Gong

Bank representatives sign agreements with the Putuo government to offer financial support to SMEs.

Small and medium-size companies (SMEs) in Putuo District should find it easier to get loans through a new platform to help them following the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Upgraded loan service platform Puhuidai 3.0, literally "generalized preferential loans," was launched by the Putuo District government on Tuesday.

Local companies can seek help on the platform, available on both website and app, with 24 local banks and other authorized loan companies offering suitable loan products and services.

An initial version of the Puhuidai platform was launched in January to gather government support for local enterprises after the COVID-19 outbreak, said Jiang Dongdong, Putuo’s director.

“It later became too popular especially among the small and medium-size enterprises who might face a rupture of the capital chain amid the pandemic,” Jiang said. The district government then upgraded the platform to invite major banks to cap the urgent demands of companies.

A total of 130 companies have received a total of 457 million yuan (US$69.6 million) in loans since the platform was launched. “It has become an effective measure to solve difficulties for the SMEs and develop innovative fundraising measures,” Jiang said. 

The upgraded platform announced on Tuesday includes 24 banks, 11 regional financial organizations and 152 loan products. Some 175 offline sites can offer loan services across Putuo.

Loans made easier for SMEs amid pandemic
Ti Gong

Jiang Dongdong, director of Putuo, introduces the Puhuidai 3.0 loan platform.

Ganglong Car Leasing, a service provider for the China International Import Expo, has received 2 million yuan in mortgage-free loans from the Shanghai branch of Rural Commercial Bank pithing a week after it sought help on the platform.

"We were short of funds after the COVID-19 outbreak when we were transforming over 500 internal-combustion-engine vehicles into new-energy as well as building additional charging stations," said Wu Hong, financial director of the company.

“We trust the platform released by the district government which helped us to get through the darkest period,” she added.

In another case, a Japanese food logistics company managed to get 5 million yuan in loans from the Bank of Communications through the platform.

The foreign service company has few assets in Shanghai, but the bank offered the loans after studying its credit condition with the help of the platform, said Liu Chunyan, director with the Putuo branch of Bank of Communications. The food company paid back the loans on time and returned to normal operations.

Thanks to the optimized business environment, Putuo’s fiscal revenue increased by 6.6 percent in November, ranking first among local districts, according to Jiang. 

Over 40 companies have newly settled in Putuo despite the pandemic, including four with an anticipated annual tax revenue of over 100 million yuan.

Citywide, 23,000 local companies have been allowed to prolong their loans totaling 45 billion yuan as of the end of September.

Based on the city’s Government Online-Offline Shanghai system, the companies’ tax, social security and housing fund conditions are open to 18 local banks for them to offer bespoke financial services during the pandemic.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Bank of Communications
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     