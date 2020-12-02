1 imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

The patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived in Shanghai on November 29. Meanwhile, two cases were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

The city reported one new imported novel coronavirus case on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

The patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 29.

The patient has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 27 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, according to the commission.

So far, of all the 984 imported cases, 943 have been discharged upon recovery and 41 are still hospitalized.

Five imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 336 have been discharged upon recovery and six are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.