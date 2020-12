As a new form of business combining city and agriculture, rooftop farm is in the stage of vigorous development in Shanghai.

As a new form of business combining city and agriculture, rooftop farm is in the stage of vigorous development in Shanghai.

Focusing on two rooftop farms in Baoshan and Hongkou, this film explores the relationship between modern city and agriculture and the new concept of green life by recording the stories of the founders of the farms and the children's planting experience.