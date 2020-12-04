Park's measures to promote human resources

China Shanghai Human Resources Service Industrial Park aims to streamline administration, bring in more talent, enhance financial support and optimize government purchases.

The China Shanghai Human Resources Service Industrial Park in Jing'an District released 20 measures to promote high-quality development of the industry at a summit on Friday to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The measures aim to innovate schemes to streamline administration, bring in more talent, enhance financial support and optimize government purchases of related services.

Yu Chengbin, deputy director of the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, said the bureau and the government of Jing'an will work together to streamline the process of license application reviews and approvals for enterprises and explore ways for the mutual recognition of licenses granted in different areas in the Yangtze River Delta region.

For example, to attract foreign-invested human resources service enterprises to settle in the industrial park, the authorities will entrust it to review and approve applications for setting up such organizations.

They will also try to provide more convenient services in areas such as professional qualifications, housing and health care for high-end talent in the industry.

They will help enterprises in the industrial park attract badly needed outstanding talent. The authorities will encourage them to develop new careers that adapt to the development of new industries and organize related vocational training.

Enterprises are also encouraged to innovate and set up service stations abroad.

Set up in 2010, the industrial park hosts 362 human resources service companies, contributing 1.21 billion yuan (US$185 million) of taxes last year, a 30 percent increase from the previous year.

The government has provided support for its development over the past 10 years.

Its one-stop service center can provide around 60 public services, which boosted the development of local service enterprises. A series of platforms, such as the Meiyuan Forum and Meiyuan Academy, have been established for enterprises in the industry to share information and research findings.

A special program launched by the Jing'an government in September last year has provided more than 39.44 million yuan of financial support for 135 projects from 67 enterprises.

After the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the Jing'an government spent more than 10 million yuan to build up financing platforms and provide training for enterprises to learn about the latest policies on subsidies and insurance, and other favorable policies.

This year, the city government launched the Bo Le Award in June to reward human resources service enterprises which have helped the city employ high-end talent. Bo Le was a famous talent scout in the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC) in China.

The first batch of winners were honored on Friday at the summit. They will win bonuses of up to 1 million yuan.

At the summit, the industrial park also signed agreements with Shanghai Foreign Service (Group) Co, Randstad Group and Career International to establish a global human resources service innovation center, a career transition service program and a human resources partner platform to select, cultivate and retain international talent, guide employees in their career plan and share industrial opportunities.

A program was also launched in the industrial park on Friday by the Jing'an District Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, the Suzhou Creek Investment Holding Co and the Chinese branch of the European Mentoring and Coaching Council to support the transformation and upgrading of human resources service enterprises and develop leading enterprises and talent in the industry.