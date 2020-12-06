Festive ambiance in downtown commercial hubs

Local shopping complexes have launched annual festive celebrations and events to further boost consumption and help the economic recovery amid the pandemic.

Local shopping complexes have launched annual festive celebrations and events to further boost consumption and help the economic recovery amid the pandemic.

The Global Harbor in Putuo District, the largest shopping mall in downtown, launched a shopping carnival over the weekend for the coming Christmas and New Year.

A lighting ceremony was held on Saturday night with a giant 12-meter-tall art installation erected in front of the iconic commercial complex on Jinshajiang Road.

The wooden installation named Puppet Castle features decor such as a Ferris wheel, giant windmill and puppet figures. Customers can make New Year wishes in a post office beside the installation.

Art performances are also being presented for the festive season, including street dances and choir performances. The landmark twin towers of the mall have also been illuminated. Cultural events including musicals and parades will be held through early January.

The shopping complex has integrated culture, tourism, entertainment, sports, exhibition and education with shopping to attract customers in the online shopping era.

After the COVID-19 outbreak, it has hosted outdoor film festivals, a Suzhou Creek culture and tourism festival, indoor concerts as well as a carnival and summit to boost the spillover effect of the China International Import Expo.

Elsewhere in the city, other popular shopping complexes such as the L'Avenue, Shanghai Kerry Center and Grand Gateway 66 have also launched festive celebrations and iconic art installations.

