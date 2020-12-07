7 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

The city reported seven new imported novel coronavirus cases on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the UK who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 30.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 3.

The third to seventh patients are Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 4 on the same flight.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 90 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, according to the commission.

So far, of all the 1017 imported cases, 956 have been discharged upon recovery and 61 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 338 have been discharged upon recovery and four are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.